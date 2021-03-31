Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Now Covered by FBN Securities

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.78.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -417.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

