Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $421.43.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $368.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $310.34 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $1,994,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.