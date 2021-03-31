Barclays PLC Acquires 18,668 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Entravision Communications worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,754,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 942,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entravision Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $171.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVC. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

