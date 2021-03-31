Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 712,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

