Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,791,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,523,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,129,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

