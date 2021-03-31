Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 358,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,186,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

