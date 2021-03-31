eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $280,456.40 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $745,237.35.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $919,207.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $143,855.19.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $739,491.12.

On Monday, March 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $118,764.54.

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $385,518.10.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in eMagin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

