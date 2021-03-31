Alison Marie Roelke Sells 1,100 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after buying an additional 76,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.