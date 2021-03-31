Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,518.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 87,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.