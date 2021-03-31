AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $130.27 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

