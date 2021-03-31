Christopher M. Foskett Sells 486 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,644,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

