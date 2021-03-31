Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.