Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.69 million, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

