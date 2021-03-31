The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of The Marcus worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $621.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $95,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,369 shares of company stock worth $1,287,106 over the last 90 days. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

