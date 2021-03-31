El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $592.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

