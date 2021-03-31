Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RKDA opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

