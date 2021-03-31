Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
RKDA opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
