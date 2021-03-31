Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Frontline worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 2,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Frontline by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NYSE:FRO opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

