Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,261 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 19.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

