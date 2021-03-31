Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,413 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Switch were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Switch by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Switch by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,752,000 after buying an additional 328,866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Switch by 16.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWCH. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

