Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $8.96. Navigator shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.

NVGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $497.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Navigator by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

