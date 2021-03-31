Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415,889 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $201,519.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

