Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $120.75

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.75, but opened at $116.53. Gravity shares last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $785.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gravity by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $6,832,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gravity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gravity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

