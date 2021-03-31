Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,990,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

