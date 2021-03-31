Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of HES opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. Hess has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

