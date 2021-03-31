Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.