Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist downgraded Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.32.

EOLS stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $396.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

