Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,059 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of FRP worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FRP by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FRP by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

FRP Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.