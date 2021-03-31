Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,688 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

