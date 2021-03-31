Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,773 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 362,572 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of INN stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

