CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. 6,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,419,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several research analysts have commented on CURI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

