VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 45.0% in March

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -398.30 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

