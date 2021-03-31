VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 45.0% in March

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a PE ratio of -398.30 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
