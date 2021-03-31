Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

