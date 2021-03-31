XP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,960 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,255% compared to the typical daily volume of 338 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in XP by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 82,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of XP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of XP by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after acquiring an additional 274,920 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XP opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. XP has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $52.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

