Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 36,700 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 114.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ryerson by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Ryerson news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

RYI stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $631.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.