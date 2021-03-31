Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 54,740 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,740 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of US Ecology worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

