Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.01 Million Position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 81,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDG opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $52.99.

