Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,507 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of nLIGHT worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 861,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LASR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,250. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

