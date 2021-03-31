Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,967 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.