JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 210 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

BARC stock opened at GBX 188.54 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.02. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

