CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Get CNOOC alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $131.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNOOC by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNOOC

There is no company description available for CNOOC Ltd.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNOOC (CEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.