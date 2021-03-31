ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on E. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ENI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 194,220 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000.

About ENI

