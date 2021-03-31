Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. Popular has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

