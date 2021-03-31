Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,202 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of Tennant worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Tennant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,153,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,415 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tennant has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

