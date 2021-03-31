Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.95 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 855.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,613,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

