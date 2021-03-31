Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.