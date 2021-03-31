Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 282.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,262,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

ORC stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $561.21 million, a PE ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price target on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

