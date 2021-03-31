Insider Selling: Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Major Shareholder Sells 5,624,282 Shares of Stock

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of Digital Media Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

