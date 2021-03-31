A. Akiva Katz Purchases 345,963 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 171.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,143,699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 185.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

