Rohit Kapoor Sells 33,824 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in ExlService by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ExlService by 45.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

