Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,381,911 shares in the company, valued at $614,561,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,561,600.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $1,568,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,138,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $1,474,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00.

IBKR opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

